UP Congress now seeks disqualification of MLA Aditi Singh for disobeying whip

On October 2, Aditi Singh has skipped the 'Yatra' led by Priyanka Gandhi and participated in the session.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh (Photo | Aditi Singh Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress party after expelling 10 members for their dissent against ‘new’ leadership, has now moved to file a petition seeking disqualification of its GenNext leader, Rae
Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh.

The representation in this regard was filed by newly appointed Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra before Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit during the special session to mark 70 years of adoption of Indian Constitution on Tuesday.

As per the details of the representation, the party has accused Rae Bareli Sadar MLA of having defied party whip and the call to boycott the special session organized by the UP government to mark 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019.

“Not only her sudden appearance in the special session but her address to the house was an indication enough that she was acting contrary to the party line. She has been indulging in activities that are substantiating this notion that she is no more in sync with party principles,” said a senior Congress leader.

Notably, Aditi had not only participated in the special assembly session attributing her concern for the residents of her constituency but she also blatantly skipped ‘Shanti Yatra’, led by party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She had even made it amply clear that it was her conscience which forced her to take part in a special session and that she was ready to face consequences. She was then served a show-cause notice by party’s disciplinary cell
and signed by the newly appointed UPCC chief Ajai Kumar Lallu.

In the notice, she was asked to explain her act within 24 hours but she never complied with the orders.

The next day, Aditi’s demand for security enhancement, which was pending since June following an attack on her, was fulfilled by the Yogi government amid the rumours flying thick and wide that she was about to join the saffron
bandwagon. Her support to the abrogation of Article 370 was also seen in tandem with it.

Later on October 16, Aditi’s meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath flared up the fire of speculations of her leaving the Congress. Aditi, however, dismissed it as a routine visit about development projects in her
constituency. 

She had also skipped a party training session, convened by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli between October 22 and 24.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

