DMK demands withdrawal of cases filed against Kudankulam agitators

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DMK on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against those protesting against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP).

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, T R Baalu, Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, said more than 10,000 people around the nuclear plant have been peacefully demonstrating for 30-40 days.

"What has happened now is that at the behest of the government of India, the state government had foisted criminal cases on 9,000 people. They are all suffering now," he said.

He said 8,956 cases of sedition have been registered and 13,850 people have been charged with waging war against the state; 18,143 people were charged with attempt to murder and 15,565 were charged with damaging public property.

"Endeavour should be made to withdraw all the criminal cases filed against the agitators so that peace and normalcy be restored at Kuduankulam and nearby places and steps should be taken to educate these people," Baalu said.

The Centre, he said, should come forward to see that all the arrested persons are released. The KKNPP has two operational nuclear power plants of 1000 MW each.

Work is on to build four more reactors of similar capacity.