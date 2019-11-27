Home Nation

DMK demands withdrawal of cases filed against Kudankulam agitators

DMK MP T R Baalu said that the Centre should come forward to see that all the arrested persons are released.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DMK on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against those protesting against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP).

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, T R Baalu, Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, said more than 10,000 people around the nuclear plant have been peacefully demonstrating for 30-40 days.

"What has happened now is that at the behest of the government of India, the state government had foisted criminal cases on 9,000 people. They are all suffering now," he said.

He said 8,956 cases of sedition have been registered and 13,850 people have been charged with waging war against the state; 18,143 people were charged with attempt to murder and 15,565 were charged with damaging public property.

"Endeavour should be made to withdraw all the criminal cases filed against the agitators so that peace and normalcy be restored at Kuduankulam and nearby places and steps should be taken to educate these people," Baalu said.

The Centre, he said, should come forward to see that all the arrested persons are released. The KKNPP has two operational nuclear power plants of 1000 MW each.

Work is on to build four more reactors of similar capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp