Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passes away

NEW DELHI: Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passed away early morning on Wednesday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi due to illness.

He was 79-years-old. Sushil Kumar, who led the Indian navy during the Kargil War, was a specialist in hydrography and amphibious warfare.

He authored a book named "A Prime Minister to Remember- Memories of a Military Chief" which highlighted the key defence-related decisions taken by former Prime Minister of India Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Admiral Kumar served as Navy Chief between 1998 and 2001 and also oversaw Kargil conflict in 1999.

Kumar had credited Vajpayee for turning the strategic tactical loss into a massive victory.

