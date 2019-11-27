Home Nation

Government proposes 14-day prior notice mandatory for employees to go on strike

Noting that the government is bringing reforms in labour laws, the minister said as part of that, it is clubbing 44 labour laws into four codes.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has proposed to make a 14-day prior notice mandatory for employees to go on strike under new labour laws, Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"If there is a strike in any unit, they (employees) would have to inform at least 14 days in advance," he said.

This is part of the new labour law which the government is bringing and the ministry is in touch with the various state governments, Gangwar said.

Noting that the government is bringing reforms in labour laws, the minister said as part of that, it is clubbing 44 labour laws into four codes.

He also informed that according to a 2016 survey, there are 10 crore migrant workers in the country which is around 20 per cent of the labour force.

"The government understands the issue," he said and added, "We would discuss the issue of migrant workers in the code as well."

Gangwar, who also sought suggestion from the members, was replying to the issue raised by Rakesh Sinha and Digvijaya Singh of the Congress.

Singh asked the government to conduct a district wise survey of migration of people, on which Gangwar said that he has asked the state governments to prepare a list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
government employees strike employees strike notice Santosh Kumar Gangwar
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp