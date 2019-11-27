IIM-L gets first prize in Ideation competition: Students propose app to resolve ASHA workers' issues

Home Nation

The team suggested that an App be developed especially for ASHA workers which will increase their connectivity and accessibility with the rural population.

Published: 27th November 2019

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has won the first position for its suggestions in 'Driving for Change' for local communities in which the participants were encouraged to address the micro issues of local importance and present innovative solutions.

The programme, organised by Samsung E.D.G.E, witnessed participation from 3,873 students comprising of 1,291 teams and representing 20 leading institutes of the country.

The team 'Skyforce', representing IIM Lucknow, comprised Himshikha, Abhilash and Nithiya, and showcased a solution for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers.

Talking to IANS, Himshikha said: "We proposed a technology-based solution to address issues that ASHA workers face such as tracking, information asymmetry, and manual data registration. Since ASHA workers are frontline health workers, they must have proper information about health issues."

The team suggested that an App be developed especially for ASHA workers which will increase their connectivity and accessibility with the rural population.

Through the App, videos of procedures like delivery and ensuring menstrual hygiene can also be uploaded.

Himshikha said that there were 1.5 lakh ASHA workers in Uttar Pradesh and over 200 in Lucknow alone.

"If the government adopts our suggestion, it could be of great help to the ASHA workers," she said.

The IIM-L team was awarded a prize of Rs 4 lakh and a Samsung Note 10 Plus for each team member.

The finale of the campus program was held in Gurugram.

This was the fourth edition of Samsung's pan India campus program, Samsung E.D.G.E. and eight teams had qualified for the finale after the regional rounds.

It is a first-of-its-kind campus program that provides an opportunity to the country's brightest students to exhibit their talents, exchange meaningful insights and get a head-start in their careers.

The team from XLRI Jamshedpur 'Muppets' grabbed the second prize by proposing a solution to overcome the linguistic and cultural disparity in imparting education to tribal children using Samsung technologies.

They were followed by 'Team SMS' from MDI Gurgaon that suggested a 'Smart Saathi App' to address the menace of drug addiction in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.

