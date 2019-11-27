Home Nation

India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to paint alarmist situation after J&K move: Union Minister Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister said the world community has shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal to India and that issues,

Published: 27th November 2019 06:08 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to present an alarmist situation in the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan repeatedly resorted to "false and malicious" propaganda against India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at international fora such as the United Nations, the UN Human Rights Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

But, he said, New Delhi has completely and unequivocally foiled in "entirety" all such attempts by Islamabad, and that countries have asked Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner.

Jaishankar was replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said the world community has shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal to India and that issues, if any, between the two countries should be addressed bilaterally and peacefully.

"Government has completely and unequivocally rejected in entirety all such actions and statements by Pakistan.

Government has adopted proactive approach and briefed members of the international community on the facts.

They have been apprised of Pakistan's continued aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism against India, including in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Jaishankar said.

After India's decision to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two UTs, Pakistan had launched a diplomatic overdrive against India, calling the move "illegal" and claiming that it will trigger instability in the region.

"Pakistan's attempts to interfere in internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region; and its abuse of international fora including United Nations have been successfully and effectively thwarted," he said.

"Countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, are internal to India.

Countries have also called on Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner," he added.

