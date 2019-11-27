ISRO targets 13 space missions before March 2020

By IANS

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian space agency has a busy launch schedule this fiscal with about 13 missions on its menu, said a top official.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned 13 missions during this fiscal -- six launch vehicle missions and seven satellite missions before March 2020, said its Chairman K. Sivan post the successful launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 nano satellites from the US.

According to P. Kunhikrishnan, Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO said four more satellites are under development simultaneously.

The Indian space agency will soon be launching radar imaging satellites RISAT-2BR1, RISAT-2BR2.

The space agency had earlier said it would send up its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with a carrying capacity of 500 kg.