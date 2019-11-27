Home Nation

J-K: Policeman fires in air after being questioned by senior for reporting late to duty, arrested

Constable Khushvinder Singh was questioned by the guard commander about his behaviour after he was found drunk and reported late to duty.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A policeman was arrested for allegedly firing a couple of rounds in the air after being questioned by his senior for reporting late to duty at a railway station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Khushvinder Singh was part of an additional deployment form the armed police for protection of bridges and tunnels.

He was deployed at a post at Sangarh Railway Station in the Manwal area of Udhampur, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways, Ranjit Singh Sambyal confirmed the arrest of the policeman and said he was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he reported to his duty on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He had gone to the market without informing his seniors and was late by almost two hours to his duty.

He was questioned by the guard commander about his behaviour as he was found drunk," Sambyal said, adding he fired two rounds in the air and also threatened his senior.

Subsequently, the SSP said, Singh was arrested and an FIR registered against him at the local police station.

"Since he was not belonging to the Government Railway Police, the necessary action will be taken against him by his battalion," Sambyal said.

The officials said the concerned battalion has initiated departmental enquiry against him after it was informed about the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Policeman fires in air Jammu and Kashmir police
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp