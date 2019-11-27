Home Nation

Led by CCD, large corporate book roils RBL Bank, net slumps 73 per cent

While the provisions will be elevated in the third quarter, Ahuja exuded confidence that profits will be higher.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Small-sized private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said its September quarter net plummeted 73 per cent to Rs 54.3 crore on lumpy loans turning sour, and guided towards more pains in the next three months as well.

Its stressed book involving large borrowers stands at Rs 1,800 crore, up from Rs 1,000 crore estimated earlier due to the troubles in Cafe Coffee Day during the second quarter, managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja told PTI here this evening.

He said Rs 800 crore of this slipped during the quarter, taking its gross non-performing assets ratio to 2.60, almost double from 1.40, and resulting in loan provisions shooting up to Rs 539 crore from Rs 109 crore.

"Our slippages are Rs 200-250 crore usually, which have now gone up to Rs 1,100 crore. We are recognising the impact upfront and declaring the stress that exists and making provisions for the same," Ahuja said.

He said apart from the South-based coffee company, whose promoted had committed suicide alleging harassment by taxmen and a PE fund later July, other accounts included in the Rs 1,800-crore stressed book are a media company, a plastic player and a realty company, among others.

A bulk of the pain has been recognised by providing for it in the September quarter, he said, adding there will be a lower provision in the December quarter and a small number in the fourth quarter if need be.

While the provisions will be elevated in the third quarter, Ahuja exuded confidence that profits will be higher.

It can be noted that the RBL scrip has been repeatedly hammered by investors in the last few weeks after negative news flows.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 47 per cent to Rs 868.7 crore, while other income was up 33 per cent to Rs 441.5 crore.

Its advances growth slowed to 27 per cent because of cautious approach to corporate loans, but still net interest margin widened to 4.35 per cent from 4.08 per cent.

"On all operational parameters we are performing better and our operating profit is also up 42 per cent," Ahuja said, adding all the pain is coming from large corporates.

In the run-up to results announced after the market hours, the bank scrip shed 2.84 per cent to close at Rs 286.90 on the BSE as against a 0.85 per cent correction in the benchmark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCD RBL Bank Cafe Coffee Day
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp