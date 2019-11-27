Home Nation

Will enjoy working with youth in Assembly, says Aaditya Thackeray

Published: 27th November 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo | Aaditya Thackeray Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, who took oath as a legislator for the first time on Wednesday, said that he would enjoy working with youth in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and urged all parties to work together for the welfare of the state.

"I will enjoy working with the youth in the Assembly. All parties have to work together for Maharashtra. It would be good if all will cooperate in resolving the issues of women, farmers, and youth," said junior Thackeray.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra government formation: Congress, NCP meeting on allocation of portfolios Wednesday

"We are committed to making a new Maharashtra. There are several first time MLAs and we all felt proud while taking the oath. We want to serve the people of the state," he added.

Yesterday, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on November 28.

The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as chief minister of the state after Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were, in a surprising turn of events, administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

