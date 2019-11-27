Home Nation

Won't oppose formation of MVA government in Maharashtra to ensure BJP doesn't come to power: CPI(M)

The party also demanded sacking of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing a "partisan role at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister".

Published: 27th November 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The CPI(M) on Wednesday said it will not oppose formation of the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress to ensure that the BJP does not return to power.

The party also demanded sacking of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing a "partisan role at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister".

The CPI(M) issued a statement on Wednesday, a day after the four-day-old BJP government of Devendra Fadnavis supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed due to lack of majority in House.

The party has one MLA in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

"To ensure that the BJP does not return to power, the CPI (M) has decided that it will not oppose the formation of the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government," it stated.

The CPI(M) said neither its MLA nor any party leader attended the November 26 meeting at hotel Trident in Mumbai, as "wrongly mentioned in a letter by the governor".

"We expect the new government to provide adequate compensation to farmers and fisherfolk over massive destruction of their crops and catch due to unseasonal rains," the party demanded.

The Left party also sought a complete loan waiver to farmers without riders; immediate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA); minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month for all agricultural labourers and unorganised workers.

Other demands include monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000, monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the elderly and destitutes, cancellation of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train etc.

It also demanded "impartial re-investigation into the mysterious death of Judge Loya", apart from withdrawal of "false" cases against activist Sudha Bharadwaj and hundreds of Dalits in connection with the Bhima Koregaon incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI(M) Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp