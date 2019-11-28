Home Nation

Centre deliberately delaying release of GST compensation: Punjab Congress chief

The state Congress chief asked the Modi government to stop meting out 'stepmotherly' treatment to the state.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Congress in Punjab accused the Narendra Modi government on Thursday of meting out "stepmotherly" treatment to the state and "deliberately delaying" the release of Rs 4,100 crore in GST compensation to it.

The party also threatened to hold a protest outside the Parliament against the Centre if it did not stop "discrimination" against Punjab.

"It is very unfortunate that the Central government has withheld Rs 4,100 crore of Punjab GST," state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said.

He described the "deliberate delay" in the release of funds as "ill-fated" and demanded that the Centre release it without any delay.

The state Congress chief also asked the Modi government to stop meting out "stepmotherly" treatment to the state.

Jakhar's remarks came days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressing shock over the delay in the release of Rs 4,100 crore of GST compensation.

He had also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

The Punjab Congress chief accused the Centre of "acting contrary" to the basic spirit and ethics of the country's federal structure.

"The BJP government implemented a flawed GST in haste. Apart from this, the states were no longer paid the amount as promised to compensate losses incurred by them in the new GST system," Jakhar said in a statement.

He claimed that because of the Centre's decision of demonetisation, imposition of "faulty" GST and "wrong" economic policies, there has been a "recession" in every sector of the country's economy.

"Due to this, GST collections in the states declined sharply. Punjab's GST collection nosedived by 44 per cent. It is not just the problem of Punjab; all the states are in distress.

GST collection is reduced by 40 per cent in Himachal Pradesh and 24 per cent in Haryana too," Jakhar claimed.

He said while the chief minister would raise the issue with the Prime Minister's Office, the Congress party would also raise voice against the Centre at all platforms to "expose" them.

"The Central government should release (Punjab's) GST share soon, instead of forcing the Congress to finalise such protest," he said.

Flaying the BJP-led Centre for the "unbecoming" behaviour with states governed by anti-BJP parties, he said, "If the Union government does not stop discrimination against Punjab, then the Congress will be forced to go to Delhi to protest against the Modi government outside Parliament."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Jakhar Punjab GST compensation
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp