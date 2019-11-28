Chandigarh diary: Administration to propose no hike in power tariff 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Administration to propose no hike in power tariff

In a major relief to consumers, the Chandigarh electricity department has decided not to propose any hike in the rates of electricity for the next fiscal (2020-2021) to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) in the aggregate revenue requirement (AAR) to be submitted by the end of this month. JERC had a fixed November 30 deadline for filing the tariff revision petition. The department is expecting a revenue of Rs 897 crore from the sale of electricity, while it would require Rs 890 core to buy the electricity.

Charges for those without a fire safety certificate

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is proposing to charge owners of commercial, institutional and industrial properties in the city who failed to obtain fire safety certificate. Those who have a valid fire safety certificate will not have to pay the charge. While Rs 8,000 will be charged for the first four hours for the use of hydraulic platform then Rs 12,000 for four to eight hours and Rs 16,000 beyond eight hours. Also, Rs 5,000 will be charged for the first four hours of using the water tender, water and multipurpose tender. For the first four to eight hours Rs 10,000 will be charged and Rs 15,000 for using the service beyond eight hours. The corporation has also proposed to double the charges for the deployment of fire tender at the private functions.

New biotechnology park in Mohali

The Punjab government is all set to establish a biotechnology park near Mohali. It has planned to acquire 84.1 acres of land in Chao Majra, Chilla, Raipur Khurd and Mauli Baidwan villages for the project. The land will be offered for companies to set up the park as private and state universities will also come up in the area. The park will generate employment for more than 50,000 youths and will also provide business to hundreds of people and Small and Medium Enterprises. Mohali is already home to the largest incubator in the country — Software Technology Parks of India’s. The facility, constructed on 14,0000 sqft of land, started functioning in 2017.

Speed radars at six locations in the city

The Chandigarh Traffic Police has installed hi-tech speed radar cameras along with LED screens to display approaching vehicles speed at six locations in the city. The radar will log the speed of each vehicle crossing it and the camera will take a picture if it crosses the permissible speed limits. The LED screen, displaying the speed of the vehicle, will caution speeding motorists. The radars are also equipped with night-vision cameras. As the vehicle crosses the speed limit, the motorist will be alerted as the LED screen will blink. It will initially be used to create awareness and challans will be issued later.