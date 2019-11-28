Home Nation

Cost-cutting: PM Narendra Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit

Narendra Modi decided not to stay at luxury hotels while halting in the night for technical reasons or for refuelling state aircraft during long foreign visits.

Published: 28th November 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cost-cutting seems to be his topmost personal priority. No wonder, during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five-star hotels overnight. Generally, during technical halts or for refuelling the aircraft, PMs and their delegations have been staying at five-star hotels, costing the state exchequer dearly.

Revealing Modi's economic policy, his close aide and Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that Modi decided not to stay at luxury hotels while halting in the night for technical reasons or for refuelling state aircraft during long foreign visits.

"In his personal and public life, Mr Modi has followed a very disciplined regimen. For instance, whenever Mr Modi goes on state visit abroad, he takes less than 20 per cent staff with him. Similarly, for the official delegation, he has discouraged using a large number of cars. Earlier officials were using separate cars.... now they use a bus or a large vehicle," he said.

In his reply to the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that security cover of SPG has been misused or its norms have been violated on several occasions by the Gandhi family but Modi, who has been provided state security for the past 20 years, has never violated the security blue book.

"For some, security cover has been a status symbol. For some, security has become a trivial issue where norms are violated at will. But let's follow the example of Modiji who adheres to the security norms and protocols," the Home Minister said.

When Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said that PM Modi violated the SPG blue book during a seaplane ride in Gujarat in 2017, Shah denied that any rules were violated by the Prime Minister.

"The seaplane was thoroughly checked and cleared by the SPG and SPG personnel were deployed inside the seaplane. Besides. the objective of ride was to promote tourism in Gujarat. It was not a personal fun ride," said Amit Shah as the bill was passed by the lower house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp