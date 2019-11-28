Home Nation

Cowardly acts by militants will not deter government to reach out to people: JK Chief Secretary

The chief secretary conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

By PTI

JAMMU: Terming the killing of sarpanch and an officer by militants in south Kashmir as inhumane, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday said such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the people at their doorsteps.

He said the attack on innocent people engaged in public welfare was a brutal act. "The killing is unfortunate, gruesome and inhumane. Such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the public at their doorsteps for delivery of services through various special initiatives like 'back to the village," Subrahmanyam said.

Instead, such incidents will strengthen the resolve of the government to accelerate the pace of development across the Union Territory of J and K, he added.

Militants had on Tuesday hurled a grenade and fired indiscriminately during a 'back to village' (B2V) programme in Hakura-Badasgam village of Anantnag district, injuring four people.

While Syed Mohammad Rafi, sarpanch, and Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Manzoor Ahamad Parray, an employee of the Irrigation Department, and Peer Noorudin Shah, an employee of the Rural Development Department, are undergoing treatment.

The chief secretary conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

He directed the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, to ensure that the two injured employees get the best treatment available.

