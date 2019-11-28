Employees and workers of RTC are welcome to join duty tomorrow: Telangana Chief Minister KCR

By Express News Service

In what should come as music to the ears of the TSRTC employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that they were welcome to resume duty from tomorrow which marks the end of their agony of more than one and half month.

The chief minister after the cabinet meeting which he chaired earlier in the day, said: "We have discussed the problem the TSRTC employees are facing without pay and uncertainty over whether their jobs were intact or not. We do not want them to starve. They could join duty from tomorrow without any conditions. To help RTC up and going, Rs. 100 crore would be released as an immediate grant. The cabinet is also permitting the TSRTC management to raise fares at the rate of 20 paise per km. This hike would help the RTC earn Rs. 752 crore annually so that it would remain hale and healthy."

The chief minister appealed to the people of the state to realise that unless the fares raised, there was no way out for the RTC could survive the crisis and if it does not, everyone would stand to lose, not only the workers and employees but also the people. "After the TRS came to power in 2014, we have raised

fares only once. For the corporation to survive, the management is being allowed to raise fares once again," he said.

The chief minister said that the employees were misled by the unions with impracticable demands. The gullible employees fell for the words of the unions and suffered a lot. "I understand the agony of the employees who have been going through an agonising ordeal with no pay for the last three months," he said.

He said his government was not anti-worker and anti-employee. "We take care of the needs of the employees and never hit them below the belt. There is no reason why we should do in respect of RTC employees. In fact, the government is the most employee and worker-friendly one in the entire state, he said and pointed out that there was nothing that could prevent him from referring the issue

to the labour court and if he does it, the employees would stand to lose heavily," he said.

He said those who died during the strike period, their one of their dependents would be provided job either in the corporation or in the government.