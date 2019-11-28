Home Nation

FIR filed against ex-NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela

The case registered by APW member Rajib Deka said that the central government was funding the NRC updation process through the state coordinator.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An FIR was filed on Thursday against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela by the Assam Public Works (APW) with the CBI's Anti-Corruptipn branch, alleging huge misappropriation of government funds in updating the NRC in the state.

APW, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court leading to the updation of the NRC in Assam under the supervision of the apex court,filed the FIR requesting for a high level probe into the alleged corruption/misappropriation of government funds by the former NRC state-coordinator and his close aides.

The case registered by APW member Rajib Deka said that the central government was funding the NRC updation process through the state coordinator.

"As per information, an amount of approximately Rs 1600 crore has already been released and we request you to inquire into the whole process of utilisation of the funds as several illegalities and financial irregularities has been committed in making different expenditures," the complainant said.

The FIR, a copy of which was made available to the media, claimed that Hajela had appointed several retired government officials as his advisors and they were provided with new vehicles and a handsome salary package.

There is no record of the nature of job done by the advisors and this expenditure has not been audited by the CAG, it said.

The FIR further alleged that a large number of school teachers were engaged in the updation process but no remuneration was paid to them but it has been shown on records that they have been paid huge amounts "which we believe has been misappropriated by Hajela and his close aides".

It further alleged that for updation of the NRC about ten thousand laptops were purchased at the cost of Rs 44,500 each but on survey, it has been found that its market value is Rs 22,500 a piece and "this is another instance of corruption in the NRC updation process".

About eleven thousand Electric Generators were purchased by Hajela at double its market price, Deka alleged in the FIR.

The FIR further alleged that it is a well-known fact that the former NRC coordinator did not allow the statutory audit of the NRC as he had committed huge financial irregularities and if inquired properly, the truth will come out.

"The above instances clearly indicate that huge corruption has taken place in the NRC updation process with Hajela and his close aides playing an active role in it", Deka alleged.

Under the circumstances, it is therefore, requested that an investigation may be carrief out to bring out the truth and doing the needful as per the law, the FIR stated.

The final National Register of Citizens was published on August 31 last, under which names of more than 19 lakh people have been left out.

The supreme court had ordered Hajela's transfer from Assam to his home state Madhya Pradesh and he was released from the charge of NRC state coordinator on November 12 last.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prateek Hajela NRC coordinator
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp