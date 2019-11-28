Home Nation

Italy welcomes113 Syrian refugees

Since 2016, the groups have together brought over 3,000 Syrians to Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra, 1,800 of them to Italy alone.

Published: 28th November 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

ROME: More than a hundred Syrian refugees arrived in Rome on Wednesday, the latest wave of refugees from the war-torn country to be escorted to safety in Europe.

The 113 men, women and children arrived at Rome's Fiumicino airport from Lebanon where church groups had arranged their safe passage out of refugee camps.

"Viva Italy," shouted the approximately 30 children among the group, as a host families and volunteers greeted the new arrivals - some of them family members -- with smiles and tears.

"These kids have only known the war and refugee camps. But now they'll have a future in Italy," said Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, which together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy (FCEI) and the Waldensian Evangelical Church, organised and financed the safe passage.

Since 2016, the groups have together brought over 3,000 Syrians to Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra, 1,800 of them to Italy alone.

For the new arrivals, the network provides housing and organises schooling for children as well as language classes.

Within about a year, most families have begun to integrate into society, organisers say.

One, Rola Alattal, 20, came to Italy a year and five months ago with her immediate family, and was again at the airport on Wednesday to greet her uncle, a beaming Ibrahim Bitar, and his young family.

"Things were getting a bit bad for him in Syria," said Alattal, explaining how Bitar escaped to Lebanon after being pressured to join the Syrian army two years ago.

But without documents, he couldn't work and his situation became more desperate.

Another new arrival, Bushra Alkanj, 26, was to travel to Padua to live with other young women, since she had arrived alone without family.

"Just like the others here, we're excited to go to our new home," said Alkanj.

Alkanj left her home and family in 2012 in Syria for Lebanon, where she continued to study and volunteer to help other exiled Syrians.

"But like so many other Syrians in Lebanon the situation is getting worse and so I was forced to ask for help," said Alkanj.

"Now I feel safe, I'm in Italy." Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions, mostly to Turkey and Lebanon, since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrians in the country to a "safe zone" in northern Syria, a move humanitarian groups such as Amnesty International say amounts to sending them back to a war zone.

Last month, Erdogan threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe, increasing fears of a new wave of migrants.

Organisers of Wednesday's safe passage expressed concern, saying governments were increasingly impeding humanitarian groups' work, with the result that refugees were even more desperate.

"People are more afraid, they're risking more, their lives," said Christiane Groeben, vice president of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.

"When government people say that the numbers (of migrants arriving in Europe) have gone down, they have gone down because more people have drowned," said Groeben, referring to migrants, including Syrians, who continue to take the perilous sea route for Europe.

"You're not allowed to save them anymore."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Italy Syria Syrian refugees
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp