Maoists have been wiped out from Jharkhand: Amit Shah

By IANS

CHATRA (JHARKHAND): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Maoists have been wiped out from Jharkhand during BJP's rule. He was addressing a rally here for the first phase of voting, the campaigning for which comes to an end on Thursday evening.

"Naxals have been buried 20 feet inside the earth. In the last five years of the BJP rule in the state and Centre, Maoists have been wiped out. Earlier people were fearful to step out from the house and now one can take baraat even in midnight," said Shah.

He said: "Lots of work have been done in the state. Industries have been set up, electricity has reached houses, roads have been constructed, toilets have been built. BJP government gave respect to women who had to go to fields to relieve themselves. Rahul Baba will not understand these things as he was not born in a poor family. The pain of poor people is understood by Narendra Modi as he came from a poor background, selling tea at railway station."

Eyeing OBC votes, Shah said, "It was the BJP government which gave constitutional status to OBC Aayog which was not done by the Congress in the last 60 years. Give us second time and we will form a committee to give maximum reservation to the OBC.

At present, the OBCs have been given only 14 per cent reservation in Jharkhand.

He said, "I want to ask Hemant Soren. What was the stand of the Congress when a separate Jharkhand state was being created. Congress kept it pending. It was the BJP government led by Atalji which created the Jharkhand state".

He also targeted Congress over terrorism, keeping the Ram dispute and removal of Article 370 and 35A pending for vote bank politics.

"They say what Jharkhand has nothing to do with the removal of Article 370 and Ram temple. Rahul should listen to the voice of the people who wanted Article 370 removed and temple constructed at Ayodhya. Congress wanted to delay the case related to Ram temple, but it was Modi government which facilitated hearings in the Supreme Court."

Shah paid homage to four cops killed a few days ago in Latehar district.

"I want to tell family members of slain cops that their blood will not go in vain," Shah added.