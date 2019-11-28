Home Nation

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms worth Rs 22,800 crore

As a follow-up of the indigenous airborne early warning and control program, the DAC approved the procurement of at least two additional AWACS.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of six P 8I anti-submarine warfare jet, indigenous development of airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) aircraft and other military platforms at a cost of Rs 22,800 crore.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Officials said the DAC approved the purchase of six P 8I aircraft from aerospace major Boeing to bolster the Indian Navy's anti-submarine combat capability.

"These aircraft would greatly strengthen the Navy's capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface vessel (ASV) strike," the defence ministry said in a statement.

At present, the Indian Navy operates eight P-8I long-range maritime aircraft from INS Rajali located near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

The DAC also approved the procurement of twin-engine heavy helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard to help the force undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism and infiltration of terrorists by sea routes, officials said.

As a follow-up of the indigenous airborne early warning and control programme, the DAC approved the procurement of at least two additional AWACS, sources said.

"The mission system and sub-systems for these aircraft would be indigenously designed, developed and integrated onto the main platform by Defence Research and Development Organisation," the defence ministry said.

These platforms would provide onboard command and control which would assist the Indian Air Force in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time, the ministry said.

"Induction of these systems would increase the extent of coverage along our borders and greatly enhance both the air defence and offensive capabilities of the IAF," it said.

The DAC also approved indigenous development and manufacturing of 'thermal imaging night sights' for Assault Rifles.

"This equipment will be manufactured by the Indian private industry and used by troops deployed on the frontline," the ministry said.

Thermal imaging night sights would enable troops to undertake long-range accurate engagements in dark and all weather conditions, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp