Punjab and Haryana High Court gets six judges

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Thursday administered the oath of office to six additional judges of the High Court, comprising a couple.

They are Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I. Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri and Archana Puri.

Among them, the Puris -- Vivek and Archana -- are a married couple. The High Court witnessed a rare occasion of a husband-wife duo taking the oath together.

The six names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in September.

With their appointment, the strength of the High Court rose to 56 against a sanctioned strength of 85 judges.