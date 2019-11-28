Home Nation

Thinking of making BIS standards mandatory for piped water: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan and Kejriwal have engaged in a spat ever since the BIS recently came out with its survey which showed that water quality was below par in Delhi.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said his ministry was thinking of making BIS standards mandatory for piped water so that those being supplied with poor quality of water could approach the court for remedial measures.

He said the supply of piped drinking water to every nook and corner in the country was the priority of the Centre.

Addressing a function organized on the occasion of the foundation day of Lok Janshakti Party which he had established nearly two decades ago, Paswan ticked off Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making "adbhut halla" (fantastic noises) over a survey that found quality of drinking water to be "worst" in the national capital.

The Narendra Modi government has, among its many welfare measures, decided to ensure supply of piped drinking water to every nook and corner in the country.

A similar endeavour is already in place in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has included "har ghar nal kaa jal" as one of the seven promises he made ahead of his current term, Paswan told the gathering.

However, it is not sufficient to merely supply water. It's quality also ought to be ensured.

"The BIS comes under my ministry and we had recently conducted a survey of various cities across more than 20 states in the country, including Lucknow and Patna. The results showed that the best quality of drinking water was in Mumbai while Delhi was the worst", he said.

"And look at so much of halla (noise) being made by Arvind Kejriwal. Adbhut (fantastic) halla he is making. Making noise about providing free drinking water is not sufficient. You have to ensure quality.

"We are therefore in favour of making BIS standards mandatory across the country. People have the right to get safe drinking water and approach the courts if denied the same", he added.

Notably, Paswan and Kejriwal have engaged in a spat ever since the BIS recently came out with its survey which showed that water quality was below par in a majority of the cities.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo who counts providing 20,000 litres of water a month, free of cost, to every household as one of his main achievements flew into a rage upon finding the mention of Delhi in such cities.

He charged Paswan with trying to "favour companies involved in manufacturing water purifiers" and challenged the centre to conduct a joint survey by BIS and Delhi Jal Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan BIS standard piped water
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp