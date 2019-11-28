UP man warned for trying to reconvert to Hinduism

By IANS

SHAMLI: A truck driver in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has filed a complaint against his neighbour Naushad, alleging that the latter threatened to kill him for wanting to reconvert to Hinduism.

The complaint was filed by 30-year-old Salim on Tuesday.

According to reports, in 2003, Salim, then named Sushil, was converted to Islam. He later married a Muslim girl.

Recently, he had a change of heart and decided to reconvert to Hinduism.

Salim told reporters here: "After converting in 2003, I left my native village Kairan and settled in the city. I got married to a Muslim woman and have four minor kids with her. After I expressed my desire to reconvert, some locals threatened to kill me."

He said he would not pressurise his family to convert to Hinduism and they would continue living with him.

One of Salim's friends, on condition of anonymity, said: "Salim, who was a minor at that time, was converted after his parents passed away. He is now 30 years old, married to a Muslim girl and has four kids.

"The issue is not with him wanting to reconvert, but with his dependents, who will also follow him and convert to Hinduism. He should have thought of reconversion before marrying the Muslim girl."

Shamli DSP Jitender Kumar said: "We have received a complaint on the issue, and an investigation is on. Action will be taken accordingly."