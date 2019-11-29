Assam BJP MLA calls Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’, Congress demands action

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress in Assam on Friday demanded action against ruling BJP MLA, Shiladitya Dev, who called Nathuram Godse a real “deshbhakt” (patriot).

Raising the issue during zero hour on the floor of the Assembly, Congress legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia said such a statement was unbecoming of a member of the House.

“He (Dev) said Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt. He also said Mahatma Gandhi loved the Pakistani Muslims more and he (Gandhi) was responsible for the massacre of the Hindus. As such, it was necessary to kill him with a bullet. This is condemnable and more so as the House is going to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma,” Saikia told Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

“Such a statement by an elected member sends a wrong message in the society. It is like endorsing extremism. It is very bad if someone says such a thing about someone who all his life had espoused non-violence. So, action should be taken against the MLA,” the Congress leader demanded.

Later, he told this newspaper that he might lodge a written complaint with the Speaker soon.

On Thursday, the MLA had told a news channel that Godse was the real deshbhakt. He said: “I salute (BJP leader) Pragya Thakur because she has spoken the truth which few in India can”.

“The country was partitioned on the basis of religion and two countries were born. Subsequently, there was an onslaught of the Hindus in West Pakistan as well as East Pakistan and Gandhiji couldn’t stop it. Probably, Nathuram Godse was pained to see lakhs of the Hindus being killed. Also, the Indian government was giving a lot of aid to West Pakistan and East Pakistan and that affected our economy. Nobody could prevent Gandhi from doing what he was doing. Godse must have thought the bullet was the only way out to stop him (Gandhi). So, he assassinated him (Mahatma),” the MLA had said.

