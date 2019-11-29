BJP leader's body found in pit in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

FATEHPUR: Five days after Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kamlesh Nishad left for Kanpur, his body has been recovered from a pit here in Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad, had left his home in the Sajeti area of Kanpur, on November 23 saying that he was going to Fatehpur to meet his relatives.

When he did not reach his relatives till late that night, his family started searching for him. His father Jhallu Nishad lodged a missing complaint at the Sajeti police station.

On Thursday, some people saw a dead body lying in a pit on the Amauli-Etmadpur road in Bharsa village and informed the police, SP (rural) Pradyumn Singh said.

The family members of the leader suspect murder.

Police sources here said people form adjoining villages identified body and then the family too. A forensic team has taken custody of the body.

Nishad's family alleged murdered and demand a thorough probe.