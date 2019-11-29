Congress to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan against unemployment, privatisation, EVM tampering

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and SC/ST rights activist Udit Raj said on Friday that a rally will be organised to raise the issues of privatisation, unemployment, EVM tampering and the "threat to Constitution and democracy", which the BJP government has "failed" to address.

Raj, the former MP from northwest Delhi who had quit BJP earlier this year after being denied ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said a rally to raise these issues will be held at Ramlila Maidan on December 1.

The National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations also alleged that the country's present state of affairs was worrisome.

"Today the condition of the country is worrisome. Whether it is employment, educational institutions, forest, tribals or economy, this government has failed in all aspects," Raj said in a statement.

He also said that those who pledged to protect the country, are the ones who are in reality "selling it to private companies".

"We will not tolerate the countries' rich property to be sold for a penny," Raj said while criticising the government's decision to sell strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies.

On the issue of EVM tampering, he claimed that for the first time in history, people's confidence in the Election Commission was shaken, and suggested switching to ballot paper, saying it will help restore people's faith in democracy.

He also accused the government of failing to provide two crore jobs as promised. "Lakhs of youth are wandering after completing education as there are no jobs. According to reports, between 2016-18, nearly 50 lakh people were unemployed," the Congress leader said.

Raj also slammed the government and the Delhi police for the alleged brutality on JNU students who have been protesting against hostel fee hike.

"It is shameful that JNU students were beaten with sticks for protesting against fee hike. Raising fee is obstructing the poor people's education. We will not tolerate this," he said.