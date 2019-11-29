Home Nation

Congress to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan against unemployment, privatisation, EVM tampering

The National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations also alleged that the country's present state of affairs was worrisome.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo | Udit Raj Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and SC/ST rights activist Udit Raj said on Friday that a rally will be organised to raise the issues of privatisation, unemployment, EVM tampering and the "threat to Constitution and democracy", which the BJP government has "failed" to address.

Raj, the former MP from northwest Delhi who had quit BJP earlier this year after being denied ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said a rally to raise these issues will be held at Ramlila Maidan on December 1.

The National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations also alleged that the country's present state of affairs was worrisome.

"Today the condition of the country is worrisome. Whether it is employment, educational institutions, forest, tribals or economy, this government has failed in all aspects," Raj said in a statement.

He also said that those who pledged to protect the country, are the ones who are in reality "selling it to private companies".

"We will not tolerate the countries' rich property to be sold for a penny," Raj said while criticising the government's decision to sell strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies.

On the issue of EVM tampering, he claimed that for the first time in history, people's confidence in the Election Commission was shaken, and suggested switching to ballot paper, saying it will help restore people's faith in democracy.

He also accused the government of failing to provide two crore jobs as promised. "Lakhs of youth are wandering after completing education as there are no jobs. According to reports, between 2016-18, nearly 50 lakh people were unemployed," the Congress leader said.

Raj also slammed the government and the Delhi police for the alleged brutality on JNU students who have been protesting against hostel fee hike.

"It is shameful that JNU students were beaten with sticks for protesting against fee hike. Raising fee is obstructing the poor people's education. We will not tolerate this," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rally
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp