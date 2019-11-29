Economic slump will not affect Jharkhand polls: BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP vice -president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that economic slowdown would not affect the Jharkhand elections, saying that the state government’s execution of people-oriented programmes would help the ruling party bag another mandate. The Raghubar Das government was able to implement 92 per cent of the poll promises made by the BJP in the run up to the 2014 Assembly polls, he said.

“The economic slowdown is a global phenomenon and, naturally, there is an impact on Indian economy as well. So, it’s not specific to Jharkhand. But the targeted execution of welfare schemes in Jharkhand, as done by the BJP government, will help the cause to meet the situations arising out of slowdown in the economy in the state,” said Sahasrabuddhe after releasing a performance report prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), a BJP affiliated think tank.

He added that the report was prepared on the basis of information gathered from RTI and official sources. “For the first time, Chief Minister Raghubar Das was able to give a stable government, which has delivered taint-free governance and employed innovation to deliver welfare schemes to the people,” he said.