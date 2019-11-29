Home Nation

Haryana cut down farm fires by 45 per cent, complete prevention in two years

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab in October-November is considered one of the major reasons behind the annual episodes of smog in Delhi-NCR.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Stubble burning (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Haryana recorded around 45 per cent decline in incidents of stubble burning and the problem will be resolved completely in the next two years, state pollution control board member secretary S Narayanan said on Thursday.

Addressing an event on clean air here, he said the state achieved these results "purely through enforcement" and no major policy changes were made.

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab in October-November is considered one of the major reasons behind the annual episodes of smog in Delhi-NCR.

"Comparatively, we have done a good job this year. We have reduced paddy straw burning by around 40-45 percent, so far.

"It was purely through enforcement. We have not made any changes policy-wise. We studied the behavioural pattern of farmers in certain villages who would burn stubble time and again. This time, we specifically concentrated on those villages," he said.

He said only 10 per cent of around 7,000 villages in Haryana are burning stubble.

Haryana produces around 7 million tonnes of paddy straw every year.

Almost the whole of paddy straw, except that of Basmati rice, is burnt to make the field ready for sowing of wheat or potato.

Experts say farmers resort to burning the crop residue because other solutions are not economically viable.

Stubble burning is considered a major reason behind the annual smog episodes in Delhi-NCR.

This year, the contribution of farm fires to pollution in the region peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, triggering a public health emergency.

The Haryana Pollution Control Board member secretary said the air pollution issue won't resolve without a political will and proper implementation of anti-pollution measures.

"Departments such as transport and agriculture should also have a proper policy," he said.

Narayanan also said that there's nothing "green" about green crackers and that "fireworks should be banned completely (on Diwali). There's no other way out."

With Delhi's air quality plummeting to dangerous levels around Diwali every year, the Supreme Court had in 2018 banned polluting firecrackers and ordered that only green firecrackers, which is said to cause 30 per cent less pollution, can be manufactured and sold and enforced a two-hour limit for setting them off.

However, a large number of revelers brazenly flouted the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers this year too.

Green pyrotechnics also failed to draw good responses both from sellers and buyers, primarily due to lack of variety, limited stock, and high prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana stubble burning
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp