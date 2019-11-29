Home Nation

If India's concerns addressed by RCEP, Government may take call on what needs to done: Jaishankar

On November 4 in Bangkok, PM Modi took the call for not joining the RCEP agreement as its concerns were not addressed in the pact.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that if India's concerns are addressed by the RCEP grouping, the government may take a call on what needs to be done, otherwise the present stand will continue.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a mega free-trade agreement (FTA) which was negotiated by 16 countries, including India and China.

On November 4 in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the call for not joining the RCEP agreement as its concerns were not addressed in the pact.

The external affairs minister said if the country's concerns are not addressed, the current call will continue.

"On RCEP, what will happen in the future is speculative. It depends on whether our concerns are addressed or not. So, if your concerns are addressed then obviously somebody will take whatever call needs to be taken. If they are not, then obviously the current call will continue," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Jaishankar said negotiations for the agreement, which started in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in 2012, were not initiated by this government.

"These negotiations have carried out for many years. What happens in a negotiation? You negotiate till a point comes when you have to take the decision. So, when we reached Bangkok, we had issues and concerns." he said.

At the Bangkok summit, the country had to assess whether its interests are adequately met in the set of outcomes or not.

"We came to the conclusion (that) our concerns and the interests were not fully cleared," he said.

"I believe it is a matter of pride, it is a positive thing that the prime minister actually looked at it and said it is not in the best interest of the nation and not the right time to go ahead with it," he added.

He said the House should be welcoming to the prime minister who stood for the interest of the country and is willing to take tough decisions and not let the pressure of international diplomacy hustle him into taking a decision that is not good for the country.

"Members should be rest assured that this government and this prime minister will do what is right for the country on trade matters and on all other matters," he added.

Talking about free-trade agreements of India, he said there is no in-principle opposition to do these pacts.

He said every agreement must be judged on the basis of what it offers to India and whether India is gaining or not.

"If India loses, we should not be hustled into it. If India gains, naturally (it is) in our interest to do it," he said.

He added that in the past, India has signed a lot of FTAs and "today we are studying what has been the impact of these agreements on our economy and its a very mixed pitch. I have urged the partner countries to do review as well".

The minister added that India is reviewing its agreement with ASEAN and it has also urged Japan to do the same.

"So if an FTA offers us benefits, we are open-minded about it," he said.

The minister also said that India is open to resume the stalled negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union.

"There is a bilateral BTIA (Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement) with EU. We are open to resume the FTA," he added.

Further, he said that there is a great deal of synchronization between India's economic, financial and foreign policies.

"This is a very very cohesive government. All of us work together so there are no mixed messages, discontinuity among us," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RCEP Jaishankar Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp