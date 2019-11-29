Kamal Nath attacks BJP, Pragya Thakur over Godse 'patriot' remarks

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur showed no guilt for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot" during a debate in Parliament.

Amid opposition ruckus, Thakur on Friday made a fresh statement in Lok Sabha, apologising for her remarks on Godse.



"I want to say only what I do for the country. On November 27, during discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise," she said in Lok Sabha around 3. 00 pm.

In a series of tweets on Friday, CM Nath said, "It is very surprising that Pragya Thakur, who described the Father of the Nation's assassin as Patriot not once but twice, said in the House (Lok Sabha) that her comment has been misinterpreted."

"After listening to her apology, it doesn't seem that she felt any embarrassment for her statement. She is still saying that if anyone is hurt by her comment, she apologises. It can be understood that she doesn't feel any guilt over her statement even today," Nath further tweeted.

Attacking her party, Nath, in another tweet, said, "BJP's stand on this issue is also not clear. BJP leadership and MP Pragya Thakur should make it clear to the country whether they are with Gandhiji's ideology or Godse's?".

Thakur is the LS MP from Bhopal.