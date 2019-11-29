Home Nation

Kamal Nath attacks BJP, Pragya Thakur over Godse 'patriot' remarks

Amid opposition ruckus, Pragya Thakur made a fresh statement in Lok Sabha, apologising for her remarks on Godse.
 

Published: 29th November 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur showed no guilt for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot" during a debate in Parliament.

Amid opposition ruckus, Thakur on Friday made a fresh statement in Lok Sabha, apologising for her remarks on Godse.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra floor test likely on Saturday, Sena-NCP-Cong 'confident of sailing through'

"I want to say only what I do for the country. On November 27, during discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise," she said in Lok Sabha around 3. 00 pm.

In a series of tweets on Friday, CM Nath said, "It is very surprising that Pragya Thakur, who described the Father of the Nation's assassin as Patriot not once but twice, said in the House (Lok Sabha) that her comment has been misinterpreted."

"After listening to her apology, it doesn't seem that she felt any embarrassment for her statement. She is still saying that if anyone is hurt by her comment, she apologises. It can be understood that she doesn't feel any guilt over her statement even today," Nath further tweeted.

Attacking her party, Nath, in another tweet, said, "BJP's stand on this issue is also not clear. BJP leadership and MP Pragya Thakur should make it clear to the country whether they are with Gandhiji's ideology or Godse's?".

Thakur is the LS MP from Bhopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Pragya Thakur Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp