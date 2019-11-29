Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray visits Lata Mangeshkar at hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is recuperating at a city hospital.

Thackeray inquired about her health, an official said. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.