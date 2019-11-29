Home Nation

MoserBaer case: Ratul Puri files for bail

Special CBI Judge Sanjay Garg has issued notice to the ED seeking its reply on the plea filed by Puri through his counsel Vijay Aggarwal.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Businessman Ratul Puri on Friday filed a regular bail plea in the MoserBaer bank fraud case.

Special CBI Judge Sanjay Garg has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate seeking its reply on the plea filed by Puri through his counsel Vijay Aggarwal.

The court has now posted the matter for hearing on Saturday. In October this year, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet in the case before the same court. The chargesheet names Puri and the MoserBaer firm.

The case filed by the ED, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's sister and Puri's mother Nita Puri and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MoserBaer case MoserBaer Ratul Puri
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp