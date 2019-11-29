Nagpur woman threatens man with rape case, extorts Rs 15 lakh

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two people, including a woman, have been booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person after threatening to file a rape case against him, police said on Friday.

An official said victim Chinna Subba Mala Reddy had claimed that Sonali Sakhare alias Simran Sharma (30) was blackmailing him with the rape threat since December 2017.

"The woman and a male friend had barged into Reddy's home and taken away Rs 15 lakh. They had also tried to usurp his flat. The accused used to threaten Reddy claiming she would file a rape case against him.

We have booked the woman and her male friend," a Mankapur police station official said.