Home Nation

No congregational prayers offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday

The mosque in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar, the old city area, has been closed for prayers for nearly four months, officials said.

Published: 29th November 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

The mosque in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar has been closed for prayers for nearly four months.

The mosque in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar has been closed for prayers for nearly four months. (File Photo of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid )

By PTI

SRINAGAR: No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid "the grand mosque of Kashmir" for the 17th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 this year, officials said.

Even though movement of public, private and transport vehicles was less on Friday compared to the previous day, shops and business establishments remained open till noon in most parts of Kashmir Valley and in some areas in the Civil Lines till late afternoon, they said.

ALSO READ | 20 people were killed in terror-related incidents in J&K since abrogation of Article 370: Government 

While there was a semblance of normalcy in the Kashmir valley over the past few weeks, a fresh shutdown started on Wednesday last week as posters threatening shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at some places.

The mosque in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar -- the old city area -- has been closed for prayers for nearly four months, officials said.

People were barred from offering Friday prayers at the grand mosque after the Centre's decision to abrogate the special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the constitution as authorities apprehended that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at the mosque to fuel protests.

The officials said pre-paid mobile phones and Internet services continued to remain suspended.

Separatists remained in preventive custody while the mainstream leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has also detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 congregational prayers Jamia Masjid Kashmir Valley
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp