PDP MP demands loan waiver for Jammu and Kashmir farmers

The farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have faced huge loss due to snowfall, he added.

Kashmir valley

A neighbourhood covered in snow following light snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss.

"The farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have faced huge loss due to snowfall. I have asked the government to send a team in Kashmir to ascertain the loss of those farmers. Many farmers had taken the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan from the banks which they cannot repay now due to loss. We only want the government to waive off this loan. That's why I raised this issue in the parliament so that it will be fulfilled as soon as possible," Ahmed told ANI.

"This loan is given season to season every year. The farmers buy medicine, seeds and other essentials from this is generally not more than three lakh. Therefore it can be waived off," he added.

He further said that the farmers in Kashmir grow fruits and in Jammu, they grow paddy. But this year, due to incessant rainfall all have to bear huge losses.

