Rahul will have to apologise for his remark against Pragya Thakur, says Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking an apology from him for calling BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur a terrorist.

"Rahul Gandhi will have to apologise or he will face a privilege motion," said Singh while speaking to ANI here.

When told that the Congress leader did not make the remarks inside the house, Singh said: "So, will he abuse any member if he did not say it in the House. Who gave him the right to do so without evidence?"

"Rahul Gandhi has no right to call any respected Member of Parliament a terrorist without any basis. He should immediately apologies to the country and the House," he had earlier tweeted.

Taking a swipe at the Gandhi scion, Singh said: "Rahul Gandhi, Gandhi Ke Naam Per Nakhoon Kata Kar Ke Shaheed Hona Chahte The."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday moved a privilege motion against Rahul for calling Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'.

"Calling a woman a terrorist is worse than the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. Hence I request you to move privilege against Rahul Gandhi," said Dubey in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Congress has made a government with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna'. Congress can go up to any extent for power and greed," he said.

Pragya Thakur on Friday apologised in the Lok Sabha over her controversial remark praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse but also added that her statements made in the Parliament are being distorted.

In the Lok Sabha, Thakur said that if her remarks have hurt anyone, she regrets it and tenders an apology.

"I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone," she said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi's contributions can't be ignored. She also said that her statement has been twisted.

"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot. A sad day in the history of India's Parliament," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on November 27.

The MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the Lower House of Parliament on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Godse.

However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.