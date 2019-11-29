Home Nation

Red-tape stalls Indian Army Headquarters recast plan

Sources said that the Army needs approval for three posts from Cabinet as these are joint secretary level and above posts.

Published: 29th November 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The restructuring and reorganising the Indian Army Headquarters to make the functioning of the force more efficient has been stalled owing to Cabinet's approval for three posts, including a new Deputy Chief of Army Staff, due to bureaucratic hassles, sources in Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The Indian Army had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Defence for approval. The ministry, after approving it, further sent it to the Cabinet for clearance, but due to technical reasons it has not been approved and sent back to the ministry, sources said.

"The Army needs approval for three posts from Cabinet as these are joint secretary level and above posts," sources said.

As per the restructuring of Indian Army Headquarters, there is a proposal to create a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategic Planning), apart from two existing Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training) and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning and System).

As per the proposal, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategic Planning) would head Directorate of Military Intelligence, Directorate of Military Operation and newly created Information Warfare branch.

Further, there is a proposal to rechristen the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning and System) into Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Sustenance). As per the plan, the existing Planning and System wing and Master-General of the Ordnance (MGO) would report to Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Sustenance).

Interestingly, two other new posts which need cabinet approvals are Additional Director General (ADG), Vigilance and Additional Director General (ADG), Human Rights Violations.

The vigilance branch would look into complaints of corruption and impropriety and will directly report to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). As per the proposal, the Additional Director General (ADG), Vigilance will be a Major General rank officer. It will have three Colonel-level officers -- one each from the Army, Air Force and Navy -- to have a tri-service representation.

The Human Rights Violations branch headed by the Major General rank officer would directly report of Vice Chief of the Army Staff. As per the proposal it would be the nodal point to examine any human rights violation reports to ensure the best of investigative expertise, a police officer of SSP/SP rank would be taken on deputation.

The restructuring and reorganising of the Indian Army Headquarters was carried out to avoid multiplicity of branches and to create a single point of representation from Indian Army to the ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army HQ Indian Army Headquarters Indian Army
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp