Sixteen states applied for changes in ST list: Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre has received fresh proposals from 16 states in the past five years for modification in the Scheduled Tribe list. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and West Bengal are among the states which submitted their proposals, the Centre said in response to a Parliament question on whether it has received proposals from states and UTs on inclusion of communities in the scheduled tribes list.

From Jharkhand, there was representation to recognise Rajgond and Nayak as synonyms of Gond, and changing the name of Mal Paharia, Kumarbhag Paharia and Sauria Paharia with the name of ‘Paharia’.

There was a request for inclusion of Bahelia community in MP and using Chakhesang in place of Angami Naga. Arunachal sought deletion of the word ‘any Naga tribe’ and replacing it with Wancho, Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Ollo.