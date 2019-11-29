Home Nation

Sonbhadra: Shiksha Mitra suspended, FIR registered over dilution of milk in mid day meal

A government primary school has been accused of serving its student's diluted milk under the mid-day meal scheme.

By ANI

SONBHADRA: Taking cognizance of the matter where diluted milk was served under the mid-day meal scheme to the children at a government primary school here, the district administration has suspended the "Shiksha Mitra" and has ordered for registration of FIR against him.

The District Magistrate said that the "Shiksha Mitra" acted with a malafide intention and deliberately diluted the milk in the absence of a concerned teacher who was also the in-charge of mid-day meal in the school.

"He did it with malafide intention in the absence of the in-charge teacher who went to arrange for the Milk. He asked the employees in the kitchen to mix water in milk and serve it to the children. He also called media and got the whole episode video-graphed," said Rajalingam, DM Sonbhadra.

"He has been suspended and FIR has been registered against him for breach of trust. The concerned teacher is also suspended and a report has been sent against Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari to the government," he added.

Authorities at the government primary school, Salai Banwa in Chopan of the tribal Sonbhadra district had on Wednesday allegedly added one litre of milk to a bucket full of water and served it to as many as 85 children.

The children at the primary school are given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome. However, the employees said there was unavailability of adequate quantity of milk so they resorted to diluting it with water to cater to the requirement.

In September, a case was registered against a scribe who made a video of children being served 'chapatis' and salt in mid-day meal at the primary school in Mirzapur on August 22.Under the mid-day meal scheme, the students are to be served pulses, rice, chapatis, and vegetables along with fruit and milk on certain days to ensure necessary nutrition.

