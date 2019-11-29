Home Nation

Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament

Around 100 protestors were dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and sat on the Rajendra Prasad Road outside Shastri Bhawan.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:31 PM

The protesters raised slogans against Pragya Thakur and the BJP.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members staged a protest on Friday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and tried to march towards the Parliament House.

They were stopped by police at a barricade near Krishi Bhawan building.

"We demand immediate expulsion of Pragya Thakur from Parliament for her statement," IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey, who was leading the protest, said.

"In the temple of democracy, the member is using unacceptable language for its saint and the leader of democracy is silent. We want the speaker of the Lok Sabha to expel that member and a sedition case should be filed against her," Pandey said.

The protest was started around 12.30 pm.

Around 100 protestors were dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and sat on the Rajendra Prasad Road outside Shastri Bhawan.

"This is our peaceful protest against Pragya Thakur. If they do not take any action against her, we will launch a nationwide protest in the coming days," Pandey said.

National Secretary at Indian Youth Congress Deepak Bhati Chotiwala said, "Pragya Thakur must be expelled from Parliament and also from the party."

