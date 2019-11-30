Army men fined Rs 1.22 lakh for travelling with wrong tickets

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Sixteen Army personnel caught travelling on tickets issued in the names of other army men on Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express were penalised a collective Rs 1.22 lakh and de-boarded at Katihar junction under the North Frontier Railway (NF Railway) late night Thursday.

Sources said, Army travel warrants were issued to 34 personnel from Guwahati to Delhi on two different trains-the Rajdhani and the Poorvottar Sampark-Kranti Express.

“But at the time of boarding at Guwahati railway station on November 27, 16 out of the total 34 army personnel boarded the Rajdhani Express though they were booked on Poorvottar Sampark-Kranti Express,” chief spokesperson of NF railway Subhanan Chanda told this newspaper over the phone.