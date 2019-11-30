Home Nation

Assam government has no information on people excluded from NRC list: BJP leader Himanta Sarma

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government has requested Shah to reject the NRC in the current form.

Published: 30th November 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Assam NRC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two days after senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma announced to table the figure of Hindu Bengalis excluded from the updated final NRC in the Assembly, the Assam government on Saturday said it has no information of those left out of the controversial document.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda in the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the Office of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator has not shared the data of 19,06,657 excluded people with the state government.

"That is why the government has no information on this issue," the minister said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who holds the Home portfolio.

Once the information is received from the NRC Coordinator's office, the state government will initiate necessary steps, Patowary said.

Sarma on Thursday told reporters outside the House that the Assam government has decided to table the district- wise figure of Hindu Bengalis excluded from the final NRC list during the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly which is scheduled to come to an end on December 6.

It has been alleged from various quarters that a large number of Hindus have been excluded from the updated final NRC published on August 31.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in Rajya Sabha on November 20 that the NRC updation process will be carried out afresh in Assam concurrently with the rest of India.

On the same day, Sarma said the state government has requested Shah to reject the NRC in the current form.

Patowary on Saturday also said the Assam government has no information that any person from the state has been harassed in other Northeastern states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram over whether his or her name was included in the NRC.

The state government also does not have any information on reports that 223 Assamese people were expelled from Meghalaya for failing to prove that their names were included in the document.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC updation exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from erstwhile East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), was carried out in Assam which has been facing an influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC list Assam government
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
'Why I can't feel safe in my country': Lone protestor at Parliament street over Hyderabad horror
Gallery
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp