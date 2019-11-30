Home Nation

Assembly session started without Vande Mataram, violates rule, says Former Maha CM Fadnavis

Following weeks of a tussle over government formation in the state, a special two-day assembly session of Maharashtra begun on Saturday.

Incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the special assembly session of the state and pointed out that it violated the rules of the House as it began without 'Vande Mataram'.

Following weeks of a tussle over government formation in the state, a special two-day assembly session of Maharashtra begun on Saturday, however, Fadnavis said that it violated the rules as it had begun without 'Vande Mataram'.

"Assembly starts with 'Vande Matram' and ends with national anthem when it is called. This session started without 'Vande Mataram' that is the reason it's violating the rules", he said.

He also said that they were informed late about the session.

"We were intimated last late night. Why was this done? Was it done because our MLA should not reach the assembly?" he asked.

Responding to Fadnavis, Pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said that it was with the permission of Governor and hence not against the rule.

"Governor has given the permission for this session last night, this session is as per rule and legal", he said.

Earlier, as soon as the session has begun, BJP members raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in the House. Pro tem speaker Dilip Walse urged the members for maintaining order in the house and allowed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to speak.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress's alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' are expected to prove its majority in the state assembly through floor test today.

Ahead of the floor test which is scheduled at 2 pm, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly. 

