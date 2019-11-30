BJP has ruined economy, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on falling GDP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP for the lower GDP growth rate and accused it of making false promises and ruining the country's economy.



India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

वादा तेरा वादा...

2 करोड़ रोजगार हर साल,

फसल का दोगुना दाम,

अच्छे दिन आएँगे,

Make in India होगा,

अर्थव्यवस्था 5 ट्रिलियन होगी...



क्या किसी वादे पर हिसाब मिलेगा?



आज GDP ग्रोथ 4.5% आई है। जो दिखाता है सारे वादे झूठे हैं....1/2 pic.twitter.com/Y9BXWVa3k0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 30, 2019

"Promise after promise...2 crore jobs every year, double the price of crops, good days, Make in India, making the economy USD 5 trillion...Will any promise be accounted for? Today GDP growth is 4.5% which shows that all promises are false," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP has ruined India, which is aspiring to grow, and its economy due to its failures," she said using a picture with a caption 'lowest GDP in 26 quarters'.