Centre will pass Citizenship Bill by December 10, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Groups and organisations in Assam fear the tweaked version of the Bill would be more dangerous.

Published: 30th November 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 04:51 PM

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Centre is likely to table and get the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 passed in Parliament by December 10.

Assam’s finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the controversial Bill, which has been already passed in Lok Sabha, would be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by December 10.

“The Bill will be tabled in Parliament by December 10. Given the atmosphere that prevails in Parliament, we are hopeful that it will be passed,” Sarma said.

He said the union home minister Amit Shah had a discussion on the Bill with various civil society organisations and political parties of Tripura and Mizoram on Friday. He (Shah) will have a similar discussion with some students’ organisations, including All Assam Students’ Union, on December 3, Sarma said.

After a discussion with Shah, Rajya Sabha member from Assam Biswajit Daimary said: “We are satisfied with the clarifications which the Union Home Minister made on the Citizenship Bill. We feel the people of the Northeast have nothing to be worried about”.

However, groups and organisations in Assam fear the tweaked version of the Bill would be more dangerous.

“Biswajit Daimary has expressed Amit Shah’s mind. The Citizenship Bill will be more dangerous for Assam if some states of the Northeast, which are protected by ILP (inner line permit) and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, are kept outside the purview of the Bill,” RTI activist and leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee, Akhil Gogoi, said.

He said Assam and Tripura would have to bear the burden of lakhs of illegal immigrants.

“Quoting Amit Shah, Daimary said Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will be implemented prior to the Citizenship Bill’s passage. However, under this clause, there are no political and economic safeguards for Assam. Assam will not be safe even if Clause 6 is implemented without the implementation of Clause 5 which says the immigrants, who came after March 24, 1971, are not detected and deported,” Gogoi said.

Clause 6 of the Accord says: “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people”.

Minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also said the party would keep opposing the “religion-based” Bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated to India till December 31, 2014.

“We oppose the Citizenship Bill as it is based on religion. We ask the Union Home Minister as to how the government will know if people were religiously persecuted. What machine does it have to detect persecution? Who will give the data on the number of people who came to Assam before December 31, 2014?” the AIUDF asked.

The party said the Bill, if passed, would render the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) meaningless.

“If the Bill is passed, it will violate Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution,” the AIUDF added.

The Congress too criticised the Centre’s move. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told journalists in Guwahati that the party would oppose the Bill as well as the country-wide NRC.

He said the Congress would take into confidence all like-minded parties in putting up a fight against the twin issues. He alleged that by solely talking about the country-wide NRC and Citizenship Bill, the Centre was trying to divert people’s attention from the country’s precarious economic condition.
 

