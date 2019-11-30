Congress names Nana Patole, BJP fields Kisan Kathore for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's post

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress MLA Nana Patole is the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, while the BJP on Saturday named Kisan Kathore as its nominee.

Election for the post will be held on Sunday.

"Nana Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," a senior Congress leader said.



Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

Talking to reporters here, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Kathore, party MLA from Murbad, will be its candidate for the post.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly.

He replaced BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.