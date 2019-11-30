DCW issues notice to police over 'misbehaviour' with woman protesting over Hyderabad doctor's death

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police over the alleged misbehaviour with a woman, who was detained for protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor in Telangana.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken cognisance of a complaint from Anu Dubey who has alleged gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence by Delhi Police personnel from Parliament Street police station," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

The commission asked the police whether an FIR has been registered against the accused police personnel over the incident and sought the reason for removing the girl from the site.

The commission said that the woman informed that she was silently and singularly protesting against the rape and murder of a 27-years-old doctor in Hyderabad.

"She has alleged that HC Kuldip and HC Manju and one more officer misbehaved with her, hit her and threatened her. She was allegedly thrown on a bed where 3 women police officers sat over her and beat her," the notice read.

"She also had scratch marks on her body and blood was also coming out from her wounds. She has submitted a complaint in this regard to the PS Parliament Street. This is a very serious matter," it added.

The commission also asked the police for details of officials responsible for the alleged misbehaviour and 'actions taken' report by December 4.