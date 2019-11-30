Home Nation

Dead for two weeks, cop's name appears in transfer list in Madhya Pradesh

However, after the transfer order went viral on the social media and sparked ridicule, the police department blamed officer's kin for informing them late about his death.

BHOPAL/AGAR MALWA: In an embarrassment for the Madhya Pradesh government, the name of a policeman, who died over two weeks back, appeared in the transfer order issued recently.

Sub-inspector Chhotelal Tomar, who was posted in Soyatkala police station of Agar Malwa, died on November 12 following a prolonged illness.

On November 28, the state police headquarters issued a list for the transfer of sub-inspectors, as per which Tomar was transferred to Gwalior from Agar Malwa.

However, after the transfer order went viral on the social media and sparked ridicule, the police department blamed Tomar's kin for informing them late about his death.

Opposition BJP, which has been frequently accusing the Kamal Nath government of running a "transfer industry" in the state, said, "The state government has made an unprecedented progress in the field of transfers."

"It's incredible. The greed of notes is such that they even transferred a late police officer. The state government has made an unprecedented progress in the field of transfers but not in other areas," BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, which also carried the copy of the transfer order.

However, Agar Malwa's Superintendent of Police Savita Sohne said that Tomar's family had applied for his transfer to Gwalior due to his illness.

"Tomar had gone on leave on August 18 following his illness. Later, his family had applied for his transfer to Gwalior. The application had been sent to Bhopal after the recommendation," Sohne said.

"But information about his death was received but not confirmed by the family members. Tomar's death certificate was given by his son on Thursday, which was forwarded to a senior officer. But the transfer list must have been prepared earlier, so his name was figured in the list," the SP added.

