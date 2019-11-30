Home Nation

Godse row: After Congress MLA's burn threat, Pragya Thakur dares him to burn her on Dec 8

The Congress MLA from Biaora seat of Rajgarh district Govardhan Dangi had led protests in his constituency against Pragya Thakur over her pro-Godse statement.

Published: 30th November 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pragya Singh Thakur

2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur. (Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after a ruling Congress legislator in Madhya Pradesh threatened to burn BJP MP from Bhopal constituency Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt', Thakur hit back on Saturday, daring the legislator to burn her on December 8.

The BJP MP, who has often landed in soup due to her remarks, tweeted on Saturday, “Congress has past experience of burning people alive, be it the burning of Sikhs in the 1984 or the burning Naina Sahni in the tandoor. Rahul Gandhi called me a terrorist and then his MLA Govardhan Dangi says he would burn me. I’m coming to his (MLA’s) residence in Multanpura area of Biaora at 4 pm on December 8, he can burn me there.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “There is the place for disagreement and protests in a democracy, but no place for issuing a criminal threat if you disagree with anyone. The threat becomes graver when it’s issued by an elected legislator. The question which arises now is why didn’t senior Congress leaders, including CM Kamal Nath and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, who champion the cause of Gandhian ideology, condemn the threat made publicly by their own MLA Govardhan Dangi.”

On Thursday’s the Congress MLA from Biaora seat of Rajgarh district Govardhan Dangi had led protests in his constituency against Pragya Thakur over her pro-Godse statements in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He had led Congress activists to burn Thakur’s effigy and threatened to burn her alive if she stepped in his constituency.
 
On Friday, however, Dangi had regretted making the ‘burn Pragya Thakur’ remark. Senior Congress leader Narendra Saluja, who is also the media coordinator to CM Kamal Nath too had condemned his party MLA’s Thursday remark.
 

