Jashpur: Explorers voyage through ‘Scotland of Chhattisgarh’

As many twelve bloggers, YouTubers, photographers and tourism consultant from different parts of the country are on their last legs of the three-day expedition trip to Jashpur.

Published: 30th November 2019

Social media influencers in Jashpur to explore untapped tourism potential. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  With the Indian tourism industry booming, social media influencers are now trying to explore the potential lying untapped of the lesser-known Jashpur district, about 300 km north-east of Raipur.

With the largely undiscovered region boasting of having scenic natural beauty, awe-inspiring rocky hills and eco-friendly destinations the distinguished visitors have come on board ‘Journey to Jashpur’ to travel through unfamiliar realms of the district and learn about its inherent scopes that tourists can really trust.

An excursion through the district to acquaint with the vivid picturesque maze and pleasing landscape, the bloggers and You-Tubers affirmed "the Jashpur could be among the choices for those looking for destinations that hold promises to green their holidays, get insights into local culture with simple people around and walk away with wonderful memories".

While equally familiarising with the regional art and tribal culture, the social media influencers felt the lack of accessibility and quick transportation besides the dearth of appropriate information about Jashpur on various platforms hindered the growth of tourism sector in the region.

“Jashpur holds the potential for both domestic and foreign travellers. The visit by a team of bloggers and explorers to exotic and unusual destinations will give an apt reflection of the district and generate missing awareness for the sightseers and visitors. The winters are best occasions to explore the region which is known as ‘Scotland of Chhattisgarh”, the Jashpur district collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar told the Express.

The explorers comprised of first-generation bloggers Lalit Sharma, passionate Vloggers Gazal and Rahul, food blogger Kirti Sharma, solo traveller Luzina Khan, Jeet Singh Arya of ‘Unexplored Bastar’, YouTuber Ghanshyam Mirjha, lifestyle photographer Abhishek, cinematographer Arshad Hussain, wildlife enthusiast Akhilesh Bharos among others.

